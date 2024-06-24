American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 869,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 463,303 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 870,606 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

