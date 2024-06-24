American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,872 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,034,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

