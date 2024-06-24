American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $163,314,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $183.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.74. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.