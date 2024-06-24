American International Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AES by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.