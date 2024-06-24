American International Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.