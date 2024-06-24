American International Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 2.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.