American International Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

