American International Group Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $73.11 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

