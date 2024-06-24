American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.