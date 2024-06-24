American International Group Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

