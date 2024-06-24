American International Group Inc. Sells 781 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.18 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

