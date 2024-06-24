Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 12,428 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GEV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 5 Stocks to Watch for AI-Driven Gains That Aren’t NVIDIA
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Getting Upgraded by Analysts
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Target Stock Tumble: Opportunity Knocks for Value Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.