Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 12,428 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

