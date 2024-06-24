Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 388.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.91. 767,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.95. The stock has a market cap of $456.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

