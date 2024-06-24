Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $886.97. 391,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,704. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

