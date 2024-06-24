Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.