Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 51,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

