Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes $215,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $71,448,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 435,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,662. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.91.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
