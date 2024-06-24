Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.06

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.06, but opened at $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 138,903 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

