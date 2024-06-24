Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.