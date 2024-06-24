Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

