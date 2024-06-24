Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,162. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.60.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.