Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 1,119,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
