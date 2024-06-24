Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 1,119,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

