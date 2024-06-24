Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $230.09 and last traded at $231.96. 1,341,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,772,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.41.

Specifically, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

