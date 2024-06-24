Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 889,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,911,000 after buying an additional 46,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.22. 213,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,023. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

