Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,345,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,356,251 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.66.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 48.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

