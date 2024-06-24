Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 93,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,083,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,233 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

