argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $500.00. The stock had previously closed at $394.47, but opened at $439.99. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $431.68, with a volume of 185,691 shares traded.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.58.
argenx Trading Up 10.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.65.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
