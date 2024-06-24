argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $500.00. The stock had previously closed at $394.47, but opened at $439.99. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $431.68, with a volume of 185,691 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.58.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in argenx by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in argenx by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in argenx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.