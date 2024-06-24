Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 568,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $14.56 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.