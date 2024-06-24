ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,206,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.12% of ATI worth $645,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $55,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $18,727,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

ATI opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

