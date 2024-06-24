Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.07. 286,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,025 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,867 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.