AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. 5,092,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,580,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

