Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$123,000.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$123,000.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.50. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.09 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903 million, a P/E ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.16.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

