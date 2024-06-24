Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading Down 8.4%

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.28 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55). 836,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,461,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Avacta Group Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.04.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

