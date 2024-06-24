AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $213.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $204.88 and last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 10513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.22.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $185.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.