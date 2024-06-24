B. Riley Raises Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $18.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

IREN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 2,456,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,778,883. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

