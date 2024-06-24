B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $68,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 66.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Celestica Trading Up 0.2 %

Celestica stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

