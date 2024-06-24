B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,323 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

