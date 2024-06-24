B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $578.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

