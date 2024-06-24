B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

