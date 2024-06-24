B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

