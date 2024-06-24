B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

