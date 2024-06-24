B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $61.49 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $750.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.