B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

