B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

