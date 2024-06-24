B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

