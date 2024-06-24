B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,837 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 157.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 548,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 222,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDD opened at $4.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.