B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 574,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

