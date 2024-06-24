B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 534,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $754,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

