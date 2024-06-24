B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,512 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Quarry LP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $313.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

