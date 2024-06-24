B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

